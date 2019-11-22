Tories Plan More Tax on Foreign Home-Buyers: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are trying to woo voters with a pledge to slap a land tax surcharge on foreign buyers of U.K. homes -- a measure the party suggested would dampen demand and make it easier for first-time buyers to enter the market.

After a week of manifesto launches, the policy -- which the Tories estimate will reap 120 million pounds ($155 million) a year -- is relatively marginal financially. The Liberal Democrats late Thursday unveiled a pledge to build 300,000 new homes per year -- including 100,000 for social housing. Labour, for its part, unveiled a pledge to build at least an additional 150,000 council and social homes per year when it published its manifesto on Thursday.

Coming up:

The Brexit Party is due to make a series of policy announcements at 11 a.m.Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn will visit Stoke as his party makes a voter registration drive ahead of Tuesday’s deadlineWelsh nationalist Plaid Cymru Party Leader Adam Price will launch his party’s manifesto at 10 a.m. in Nantgarw, WalesFrom 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., BBC’s Question time program will see four party leaders each get half an hour of questions from a studio audience. They are: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson and Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon

The Polls:

An Ipsos Mori poll for the Evening standard put the Tories on 44%, Labour on 28%, the Liberal Democrats on 16% and the Brexit Party on 3%Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Labour’s Corbyn hits the rich with tax hikesForget Brexit: the election hinges on health careHammond says worst outcome would be very small Tory majority governmentPrivate banker on London hiring spree dismisses Corbyn threatCorbyn accused of masking true cost of manifesto, Telegraph reportsKey proposals from Labour Party’s manifestoLabour pledged a $108 billion boost if it wins the electionLabour plans windfall tax on oil

The Markets:

Bets on a strong pound are getting in the way of further strengtheningAll the markets can see is a Tory win on Dec. 12.The pound was trading little changed at $1.2926 at 6:25 a.m. in London

