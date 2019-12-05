Tories Pledge Brexit and Budget in 100 Days: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to deliver Brexit and a budget within 100 days if he wins the Dec. 12 election, and contrasted that with the “gridlock and uncertainty” that would result from the “very real possibility” of a hung Parliament.

With a week to go until the vote, the Tories said their first 100 days would include a defense review, more funding for schools and a new immigration law. Labour pointed to nearly 3,500 “days of failure” under the Tories, and said more of the same won’t work.

Coming up:

Johnson will be campaigning in the Midlands in the afternoon.Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will also be in the Midlands, where he will address a rally in the evening.Labour is touting a plan to improve education standards, including 20,000 new teachers, a cap of 30 pupils per class and 7 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) for school buildings.Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will campaign in Edinburgh.Liberal Democrat business spokesman Sam Gyimah announces party’s plan for business at 6:30 p.m., including pledge of 17 billion-pound research and development funding over 5 years.The Scottish National Party is launching a bus tour with the message that voters have 7 days to stop Brexit.

The Polls:

Telegraph/Savanta ComRes poll gives Tories 10-point lead over Labour. The Tories are on 42%, Labour on 32%, Liberal Democrats on 12%.An Ipsos Mori poll found that 63% of Britons think the Conservatives will be the biggest party after the election, with 34% expecting them to get an outright majority. It also found that while 33% of voters have a favorable impression of Johnson and 47% have an unfavorable one, his net score of minus 14% is better than the other party leaders. Corbyn fared the worst on minus 38%. The dominant issues on which people said they’re voting are health care (59%) and Brexit (54%).Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Swinson says in a BBC interview that the Lib Dems wouldn’t help Corbyn come to power, but hinted she could back either the Tories or Labour under a different leaderJohnson vows to tax internet giants “properly”Johnson avoids mentioning Trump during NATO meetingU.K. economy on course for contraction as services falterJohnson hints at Huawei restrictions

The Markets:

The pound on Wednesday hit its highest against the euro since 2017 as investors bet on a Tory victory.There is now a 73% chance of a Conservative majority, according to Betfair. That’s up from 69% a day earlier.

