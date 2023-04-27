Tories to scrap just one in five redundant EU laws in latest Brexit betrayal

badenoch - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Just one in five European Union laws is set to be scrapped in Rishi Sunak’s so-called Brexit bonfire, despite pledges to scrub more than 4,000 from the Statute Book.

The Prime Minister gave his public backing in January to the Retained EU Law Bill which will abolish more than 4,000 EU laws by the end of this year.

However, in a briefing to senior Tory Eurosceptic MPs on Monday, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that only 20 per cent of those laws - just 800 - were likely to be scrapped by December 31.

The number that Ms Badenoch is proposing to remove is smaller than the 1,400 EU laws which were found at the National Archive as part of a Whitehall hunt for needless EU laws.

Badenoch reportedly told the MPs that civil servants had told her that it was impossible to remove the 4,000 EU laws, the vast bulk of which sit in the environment department.

The hope now is that the remaining EU laws might be removed over time, however, that risks a future Labour government reversing the plans.

Conservative MPs told The Telegraph they are furious at the apparent hollowing out of the legislation which they see as a surrender to civil servants who they see as being unwilling to strip away EU red tape.

Ms Badenoch is understood to have drawn up a list of the 800 EU laws she wants to drop.

One Tory MP said: “She wants to persuade Rishi to reverse and keep the vast bulk of EU law.”

‘This blows her leadership chances’

The meeting with the ERG’s grandees on Monday soon descended into acrimony. One MP told me: “It was a really bad meeting.”

A second Conservative MP pinned the blame on Ms Badenoch personally, saying: “You need a tough minister but she is a lame minister who is having rings run around her by ‘Remainer’ officials. We needed a tough minister. Kemi is proving to be a huge disappointment.”

A third Conservative MP confirmed that the Bill is “being watered down” before it returns to the House of Lords on May 15, after the Coronation.

Ms Badenoch is one to watch if there is a Conservative leadership contest if the Tories lose the next election and Mr Sunak quits as leader at the end of next year.

One of the MPs added that watering down the REUL Bill would be a problem for MPs and party members who might have supported her. The MP said: “This blows her leadership chances. She will lose a third of the party.”

This is being seen by the ERG as another betrayal after the Prime Minister pushed ahead with the Windsor Framework.

Brexiteer Tory MPs insist that Mr Sunak had suggested that he would proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - currently in the House of Lords - to resolve the power-sharing impasse in Northern Ireland.

In January, the Prime Minister told ministers that work on scrapping EU laws “could be a collective effort across Cabinet that had the potential to drive growth and improve people’s everyday lives”, according to a readout circulated by Downing Street.

Conservatives were unsure whether Number 10 had been briefed on Badenoch’s plans for the REUL Bill.

‘She’s a doer and not a talker’

“Rishi will be livid,” said one of the MPs. Number 10 declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph on Thursday.

Ms Badenoch declined to comment. However, her team did not deny that the vast bulk - 80 per cent - of the EU laws earmarked for removal will now remain in place under the new plans.

One source said that the Government was looking at “concessions, which is standard practice for any Bill at this stage of parliamentary passage".

They added: “We remain committed to ensuring the Retained EU Law Bill receives Royal Assent and that unnecessary and burdensome EU laws are removed by the end of this year.”

A government source took aim at previous Conservative business secretaries, telling me: “Kemi inherited a mess in REUL when she became Business Secretary, with the Bill sinking under technicalities and legalese.

“She is a true Brexiteer, she delivered CPTPP to show the country a brave future outside of the EU, and she’s now got a grip of the process. She’s a doer and not a talker.

“This Government will pass the REUL bill and end the supremacy of EU law in the UK, and if Brexiteers want delivery they should get behind what she’s doing.”

The source added: “We have already repealed hundreds of EU laws, as can be seen on the REUL Dashboard on gov.uk. This will continue with the powers under the Bill. The Bill will also fully take back control of our laws by ending the supremacy of EU law and the application of EU legal principles to retained EU law.”

