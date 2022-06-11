Tories have 'sticking plaster' approach to public finances, warns Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves says she works very closely with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - Eddie Mulholland/Eddie Mulholland

Labour is confident that it can win the battle to be seen as the party of "economic competence", the shadow chancellor said, as she warned that the public needs much more than the Conservatives' "sticking plaster approach" to the public finances.

Rachel Reeves told The Telegraph that Rishi Sunak must come up with "a plan that gets us out of this", warning that otherwise "we're going to find ourselves falling further down the league table on growth and productivity, further up the league table in inflation, and further up the league table in taxation as well."

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ms Reeves sought to contrast her relationship with Sir Keir Starmer to the fractured relations between Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak - picking Clement Attlee and Hugh Gaitskill as the prime minister and chancellor pairing that she and the Labour leader would most resemble.

Ms Reeves sought to contrast her relationship with Sir Keir Starmer to the fractured relations between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak - Jessica Taylor/AFP

"We talk or see each other pretty much every day of the week," the 43-year-old MP for Leeds West said of her relationship with Sir Keir. "Our teams work really closely together in developing our economic policy and our wider policies for the next election. And we just approach things in a very similar way. I've got a huge amount of respect for Keir."

Ms Reeves, a former Bank of England economist who became shadow chancellor in May 2021, claimed that Conservative "mistakes and bad decision making" on energy security – from cutting gas storage to failing to insulate sufficient numbers of homes – will cost consumers £9 billion this year, in higher energy bills. She also called for Mr Sunak to scrap the National Insurance increase and cut business rates for small and medium firms.

Labour's plan for the economy

The MP, who was credited with bouncing Mr Sunak into introducing a windfall tax on oil and gas firms, added: "I'm more than happy to take on the Tories when it comes to economic competence because I know we can win.

"We need much more than a sticking plaster approach to the structural problems in our economy. And that's why this weekend, I'm starting to talk about Labour's plan for a strong economy and what we need to do now so that we don't just lurch from crisis to crisis.

"We're the only G7 country that is increasing taxes on working people right in the middle of a cost of living crisis. It makes no economic sense to be doing this."