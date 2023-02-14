The Tories can’t afford to let crime spiral out of control all over again

Statue of two Vikings in the centre of Jarrow - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Why it was thought appropriate, back in 1962, to erect a monument to the Vikings on Tyneside is anyone’s guess. The Norsemen invaded or occupied the region over several centuries and were ruthless in their conquest. To celebrate murderers, rapists and pillagers with statues in Jarrow seems odd and has now attracted the attention of the local police.

In an audit for the council about landmarks that might be targeted in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, Northumbria Constabulary said the Vikings could be connected to the far-Right because of their “oppressive behaviour”. The monument was given an amber rating as a possible target for vandalism (along with Queen Victoria) though no immediate action was proposed.

You have to pinch yourself to believe this has actually happened. Why were the police wasting their time on such an exercise when people complain that burglaries and thefts are not being investigated? It is emblematic of a deepening sense in this country that the police no longer focus on what most people would consider their primary functions – keeping order and solving crimes.

Over the years, crime surveys have reported a gradual decline in public confidence in the police, compounded recently by a high-profile murder and rape cases involving serving officers in the Met. The appalling criminal behaviour of the few should not tarnish the reputation of the many trying to serve the public as best they can.

Moreover, we are all aware of the pressures modern police feel they are under. Where, once, they were the upholders of law and order, today they are likely to be seen as a branch of social services, drawn into domestic abuse cases or required to deal with mentally ill people. On top of that, politicians insist that the police spend their time investigating hate crimes while they criticise their unavailability for other tasks, such as patrolling the streets. Bureaucracy can be overwhelming and certainly keeps officers away from other duties, despite promises over the years to reduce the paperwork and red tape.

However, identifying the changing nature of policing does not help foster better relations with the public, who think forces’ priorities are the wrong ones. A general feeling that crime is on the rise and the police have stopped bothering with the low-level offending which many people experience is dangerous for a government, as is complacency. It was noticeable that crime did not feature in Rishi Sunak’s “five pledges”, even if he did mention anti-social behaviour in his January speech setting out what he called “the people’s priorities”.

Crime should be a priority, even if its salience as an issue has waned over the years. It has hardly featured in the past few elections, yet there was a time when it dominated the discourse. Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman, has been denounced for wanting hanging restored and yet this matter used to be debated regularly in the Commons. There were three free votes between 1979 and 1983 when polling showed a majority of the public in favour. Margaret Thatcher supported its restoration, as did home secretary Leon Brittan and around 200 MPs. So it was hardly a fringe issue, even if the majority of MPs were opposed.

When in office, Conservative Party conferences were a nightmare for the home secretary, who was invariably seen as soft on crime and was forced to listen to a succession of demands from party members (they were allowed to speak back then) for tougher sanctions against criminals.

Then the hapless minister (Whitelaw, Hurd, Baker, Clarke et al) would move warily to the microphone to say, yes we appreciate your concerns and we are doing our best, but you must understand that the rise in crime is a modern, global social phenomenon and harsher punishments will just make things worse, or some such tosh.

This approach was a disaster. Throughout the 1980s, the Thatcher government, so radical in many areas, was in thrall to the liberal orthodoxy holding that a predilection to criminal behaviour was essentially a function of poverty and unemployment.

The Tories pursued a calamitous policy of hand-wringing impotence that saw the crime rate more than double between 1979 and 1993. “It’s all the fault of society” was a refrain that few were willing to challenge, especially with three million out of work and British heavy industry shutting down almost overnight.

One who eventually did was Tony Blair who, 30 years ago, coined the phrase “tough on crime, tough on the [underlying] causes of crime” in an article in the New Statesman.

“People have a right to go about their business without being attacked or abused or having their property stolen,” he wrote. “They have a right, and society has a duty, to bring those who commit these crimes to justice, and to a punishment that properly reflects the seriousness of the crime. To act otherwise would be to betray the interests of those we serve.”

The article marked the point where “New” Labour sought to shed the party’s reputation, whether deserved or not, for being anti-police and pro-criminal. It recognised that many of the victims were its own voters. At the time, the crime rate was the highest in the post-war era, and John Major responded by appointing Michael Howard as home secretary, tasked with restoring the Tory reputation as the party of law and order. But the damage had been done and the Conservative 1997 meltdown was as much a popular backlash against crime as anything else.

Crime has fallen dramatically ever since for a variety of reasons – tougher penalties, longer sentences and an ageing population being among them. But people think it is rising once more and Labour senses this. An analysis by the House of Commons library shows that every kind of theft is on the increase, with burglaries, pickpocketing and muggings all up, albeit from a low base after Covid.