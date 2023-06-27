Tories can’t keep offering same tax and net zero policies as Labour, warns Lord Frost

Rishi Sunak must stop offering voters virtually the same policies as Labour on high taxes, net zero and immigration, Lord Frost has warned.

The former Brexit negotiator said the Tories would lose the next election unless the Prime Minister adopted a more Conservative approach.

In a speech to a Right-wing think tank, Lord Frost urged Mr Sunak to fight back by cutting taxes and public spending to the levels they were at under New Labour and postponing net zero.

He warned Mr Sunak that “steady as she goes in the hope that people turn against Keir Starmer is not good enough”.

“I am not interested in the seeming current Conservative Party mentality of let’s lose decently and then decide what to do,” he said. “If we are to prove that more tax, more net zero, more migration under Labour is bad for the country, we have to stop offering a version of that ourselves.”

The Tory peer, who plans to stand as an MP at the next election, called for a long-term plan to revamp Britain’s economy and boost productivity.

He praised Mr Sunak’s focus on tackling inflation but added: “My problem is not with what the Government is doing but what it is not doing by way of supply-side reform. There is a huge dysfunction, a huge imbalance in the economy. Its productive capacity is shot to bits. That’s what needs to change.”

His remarks came as senior Tory MPs warned Mr Sunak not to try and trigger a recession in order to bring down inflation. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has said he would be comfortable with Britain tipping into negative growth if that led to falling prices.

Craig Mackinlay, the Tory MP for South Thanet, said such an attitude was “the wrong orthodoxy” and he was “very worried about where we’re going”.

“Economic growth has got to be the primary ambition of the Government. We seem to be losing sight of that,” he told The Telegraph. “The next logical step would be we dare not reduce tax to give people money in their own pockets because that could be deemed to be inflationary.

“If we scare ourselves into thinking growth equals inflation, that’s a very dangerous place to be. We need to think about this all over again.”

Sir Simon Clarke, a former levelling up secretary, also called on Mr Sunak to pivot back towards the focus on growth championed by Liz Truss.

“With mortgage rates now higher than they were last autumn, inflation proving concerningly more resilient and the people’s quality of life falling in real terms, I do believe that the case for her agenda of urgent supply-side reform is more important than ever,” he said.

“That is to say that we build the homes that we need, the energy infrastructure we need and unlock the economic growth that we need.”

