Tories’ ‘tough on defence’ stance is about to get sorely tested – here’s how

Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
Boris Johnson defence spending Nato tank - Andrew Parsons/i-Images

When Boris Johnson was seeking to smash down the Red Wall, he put being tough on military matters – and a promise that defence spending would rise – front and centre of his pitch.

At the time, Labour’s traditional heartlands – constituencies in north-east England and the Midlands – were going cold on the party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

He was ruthlessly framed as a man who was weak on defence by the Tories, who dredged up and weaponised old comments about scrapping the Trident nuclear deterrent.

So in its manifesto that year, the Conservatives did not just promise to stick by the Nato target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, one that David Cameron had wavered on for a period.

It went one further, promising that not just an increase, but an above-inflation rise would be seen every year across the five-year Parliament that would follow.

To quote the exact line: “We will continue to exceed the Nato target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence and increase the budget by at least 0.5 per cent above inflation every year of the new Parliament.”

The move made political sense then. It underscored Mr Johnson’s “tough on defence” positioning, convincing Labour waverers that he, not Mr Corbyn, was better suited for Number 10.

Liz Truss Ukraine tank military - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street
Liz Truss Ukraine tank military - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Scroll forward three years and the circumstances are much changed. On the one hand, the case for more military spending has hardened given the shocking developments in Ukraine.

Russia has invaded a European neighbour. Once again, a land war is raging on the Continent. Military might matters, as the world had been so cruelly reminded.

But then there is the financial backdrop. Liz Truss’s imploded mini-Budget escalated the cost of living crisis and left Rishi Sunak with little room to manoeuvre.

Which is why what is coming on defence spending is such a hot topic for the Tories – one which, if next Thursday’s Autumn Statement goes as expected, could be about to get even hotter.

The Telegraph understands that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will announce that the spending review budgets set in 2021 for each government department will remain.

That means, despite the clamour for more defence spending in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) budget will remain as agreed before the invasion.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer - Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

We know what those figures are. The MoD budget was set at £47.9 billion this year, £48 billion in 2023 and £48.6 billion in 2024.

The problem? Inflation is soaring, eating into that budget.

How much so? That is tricky to calculate. For one, it is worked out not using the Consumer Price Index – which includes lots of everyday goods such as food – but the GDP deflator, which looks at the prices of things more relevant to government budgets.

For another, we do not know what inflation will be next year or the year after.

To add another complication, more than £2 billion of extra spending on defence to help with the Ukraine war has been announced this year. This has not come from the MoD budget, with splits in “wonkland” about whether it can or should be counted as department defence spending.

However, according to the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) – probably the most well-respected defence think tank in the UK – that will amount to a real term cut over that period.

Defence budget tussle set to hot up

So how does that square with the manifesto pledge? Well, the wording of that was “increase the budget by at least 0.5 per cent above inflation every year of the new Parliament”.

Downing Street will likely insist that remains true because when you look at the defence budget increases over the past five years and average it out per year, it will meet that requirement.

But is that the spirit of the manifesto? If, as Rusi said, defence spending is decreasing in real terms in the coming years, will voters accept this technical defence?

And then there are parliamentarians. Ms Truss promised to hit three per cent of GDP in defence spending in 2030. If Mr Sunak keeps that as a loose ambition, details on how to hit it are not expected to be revealed, raising questions about whether it really will be reached.

Mr Hunt called for similarly major defence spending increases, making it tricky political ground for him.

James Heappey, the Armed Forces minister, indicated in a public interview earlier this year that he would resign if the three per cent target was abandoned. Reports that Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, had done likewise privately have been denied.

As the spending squeeze bites, it could be the tussle over defence budgets that becomes one of the new fronts of Tory pressure in the weeks and months ahead.

