Tories trail Labour in rural England, with over half of 100 countryside seats at risk in election

Rishi Sunak helps out a farm in his constituency of Richmond, North Yorkshire

The Conservatives could lose more than half of the 100 most rural seats in England at the next general election, according to a poll which has dealt a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak.

A Survation survey showed Labour now holds a lead in the polls over the Tories in the 100 countryside seats which have traditionally formed the Conservative heartlands.

The poll put Labour on 37 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives trailing Sir Keir Starmer’s party by three points on 34 per cent.

Labour support is up by 17 points when compared to the party’s performance in the seats at the 2019 general election, while Tory support has collapsed, falling by 25 points.

While the Conservatives currently hold 96 of the seats, an analysis of the poll suggested that if the numbers were repeated at the next general election, then the Tories may win just 43.

Labour would gain 51 seats with the Liberal Democrats, who are targeting dozens of rural constituencies as part of an election strategy aimed at winning support in the Blue Wall, also making a handful of gains.

Sir Keir Starmer visits an onshore wind farm near Grimsby - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Potential high-profile casualties could include Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary.

Therese Coffey, a former environment secretary, is also projected to lose her seat of Suffolk Coastal.

The poll, which was conducted between Jan 23-30 on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), was published at the start of what could be a challenging week for the Prime Minister.

35pc ‘don’t know’ which party they trust most

His Rwanda Bill returns to the House of Lords for further scrutiny today, GDP statistics will be published on Thursday which could show the UK is in recession, and the week will finish with the crunch Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

Elsewhere in the survey, the largest group of respondents (35 per cent) replied “don’t know” when asked which of the political parties they trusted most to grow the economy.

More voters said they believed Labour understood and respected rural communities and their way of life (28 per cent) more than the Conservatives (25 per cent).

Jeremy Hunt examines plans for housing in the rural village of Alfold, Surrey

Victoria Vyvyan, the president of the CLA, said: “People living in the countryside are ambitious. They want to start businesses, create jobs and grow the economy but for decades, governments of all colours have treated the countryside as a museum, failing to generate the conditions necessary for growth.

“This poll makes it clear that rural voters up and down the country feel politically homeless and disconnected from central government – but their votes are still up for grabs.

Plans to grow rural economy ‘will secure support’

“Whichever party produces a robust and ambitious plan for growth in the rural economy will undoubtedly secure support.

“For the good of our rural communities and the nation as a whole, now is the time for the main parties to make it clear that they will back the countryside.”

It came as the CLA published a six-point plan urging both the Conservatives and Labour to do more to unlock the potential of the rural economy.

Among their so-called missions was a call for an increased agricultural budget of at least £4 billion a year to invest in a “world-class agriculture policy [to] help farmers deliver meaningful improvements to the environment”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.