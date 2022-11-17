Tories urge Nicola Sturgeon to use extra £1.5bn to grip NHS crisis

Nicola Sturgeon in Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon must use an extra £1.5 billion handed to her government in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement to tackle the crisis enveloping Scotland’s struggling NHS, the Tories have said.

Jeremy Hunt said Ms Sturgeon’s SNP administration is to receive the additional sum over the next two financial years under the Barnett formula, thanks to increased education and health spending in England.

Mr Hunt said the extra funds would “help protect vital public services and drive prosperity through the challenging times ahead” while driving down UK government borrowing and inflation.

He also unveiled plans for a feasibility study to upgrade the A75 between Gretna and the Scottish port of Cairnryan, where ferry crossings depart for Northern Ireland.

The heavily congested and slow route in south-west Scotland was identified as a priority in Sir Peter Hendy’s Union Connectivity Review, which the SNP government had previously boycotted.

No ‘unallocated resources’ to offer NHS pay deal

Ms Sturgeon argued that Scotland would essentially have a flat budget, even after the increase, as double-digit inflation had reduced its spending power by £1.7 billion.

John Swinney, her deputy, said he still had no “unallocated resources” in the current financial year to offer tens of thousands of NHS workers who are threatening strike action a better pay deal.

John Swinney, the Deputy Firs Minister speaks during First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament - Ken Jack/ Getty Images Europe

But Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories’ Shadow Finance Secretary, said SNP ministers must use the £1.5 billion boost to “help tackle the crisis in Scotland’s NHS which they are presiding over”.

In addition to imminent strikes by staff including nurses and ambulance workers, waiting times for accident-and-emergency and elective surgery are at a record high and ambulances have been forced to queue for hours outside hospitals waiting for a bed to become free.

Mr Swinney has announced £400 million of cuts to frontline health and social care services this year to fund higher wage deals. However, he has urged the UK Government to provide additional funds so a better offer could be made to staff threatening to strike.

In addition to the extra £1.5 billion over 2023/24 and 2024/25, the Chancellor said that “Scottish families will receive billions of pounds of UK government support, such as inflation-matching increases in benefits and the state pension”.

Chancellor has taken ‘difficult decisions’

The Treasury said the financial settlements for all three devolved administrations would grow in real terms this year and over the spending review period, until the end of 2024/25.

However, it made clear that the SNP government “will be expected to live within these new budgets and support our mission of fiscal discipline”.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: “We are facing complex global challenges, and the Chancellor has had to take some difficult decisions.

“By reducing our borrowing, tackling the root causes of inflation and putting our public finances on a stable footing, we will create the economic stability we need for our long-term prosperity.”

Ms Smith added: “The news that the UK Government will fund a feasibility study on upgrading the A75 is also hugely encouraging, given the SNP have dragged their feet on this.”

‘Austerity budget’

But Mr Swinney insisted it was still an “austerity budget”, arguing: “We’ve been very clear that in this financial year - because in the budget statement there is no new money for this financial year - I have no unallocated resources.

“If I want to put any more money into a public sector pay deal, beyond what’s already on the table, I have to cut public expenditure and public services.”

He added: “We will take time to consider the implications for Scotland before setting out our own plans as part of the normal budget process.”

The Deputy First Minister will set out his Scottish Budget for next year, including spending plans and income tax rates and bands, on Dec 15.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “At the very least Scottish ministers must follow suit and match the Chancellor in freezing the business rate here in Scotland in the coming year.”