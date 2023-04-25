Tories warned 55pc graduate tax rate is fuelling ‘economic malaise’

Two people with money_tax #3 (1).jpg

Hundreds of thousands of graduates face a 55 per cent tax trap as experts warn that high marginal rates of tax are crushing incentives to work.

Today economists and policy experts met with the Treasury Committee to discuss the impact of so-called cliff edges in the tax and benefits system, which occur when a small pay rise leads to the loss of a benefit or an increase in tax.

Leading think tanks slammed the Conservative government for sneaking high rates into the tax system. One was the 60 per cent tax trap that kicks in once a worker earns between £100,000 and £125,140.

Tom Clougherty, of the Centre for Policy Studies, said this tax grab, introduced by former Chancellor Alistair Darling in 2009, was a “particularly nasty policy”.

Among those caught out by high marginal rates are also workers who graduated in the last decade.

Those with “plan 2” student loans – who started university between 2012 and 2023 – must pay their debt at a rate of 9pc on everything they earn over £27,295.

Mr Clougherty said that graduates with an income between £27,295 and £50,270 face a marginal tax rate of 55pc – once income tax, national insurance contributions, student loan repayments and pension contributions were factored in.

He said that looking at the “burden that an ageing population places on the dwindling workforce”, an increase in VAT or income tax rates would be hard for the government to avoid. But he warned against increasing taxes for the young.

He said: “Surely these people are taxed enough already. I don’t think it’s going to stop a young graduate from going to work or looking for a better job, but it feeds into an economic malaise – a feeling that it doesn’t matter what you do, you can’t get ahead in life, especially when you factor in housing issues and the cost of childcare.”

The experts said the Treasury must be “more responsible” about the tweaks it introduces into the tax system which can seem innocuous at first, but ultimately distort taxpayers' behaviour.

Another tax trap discussed was the tapering of the personal allowance. Once a worker earns between £100,000 and £125,140 they lose £1 of their £12,570 personal allowance for every £2 earned above this first threshold.

Mr Cloughtery said these earners “aren’t the internationally mobile elite” so the Government can get away with taxing this “captive audience” at a higher rate.

As well as losing the personal allowance, parents on £100,000 are also stripped of their entitlement to 30 hours a week of free childcare.

Helen Miller, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told the Committee it was “inexcusable” that this would leave a parent with two children earning between £99,000 and £130,000 worse off if they took a pay rise.

She added it was “bizarre” the government had kept the threshold at which parents lose their right to child benefit frozen at £50,000.

A parent earning between £50,000 and £60,000 must pay back some or all their child benefit under the High Income Child Benefit Charge, introduced in 2013.

Ms Miller said going forward, parents “could easily get to marginal rates above 100 per cent” if the thresholds remain frozen while child benefit goes up in nominal terms.