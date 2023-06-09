The Tories’ windfall tax turnaround is a hard lesson in socialist policies

Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP

When Rishi Sunak, in his former role as Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced he would be imposing a “one-off” windfall tax on oil and gas companies, it was implied this would answer many of the country’s problems.

It would tax extraordinary profits “fairly” and “incentivise investment”. It would help hard-pressed households with the cost of living, while avoiding “having to increase our debt burden”.

The 25pc levy initially planned was hiked up to 35pc in the 2022 Autumn Statement, yet yesterday we learned that the Government has been forced into a climbdown.

The windfall tax will be scrapped if oil and gas prices fall below a certain level for six months. It has, quite clearly, failed to deliver on its alleged potential.

Tory politicians are learning the hard-way that Left-wing, virtue-signalling, anti-business policies won’t win them any votes, but they will inflict harm on the economy. They ought to bear this in mind the next time they are tempted to try out punitive tax policies.

This Conservative Government has performed a number of U-turns, but the windfall tax is surely among the most embarrassing.

A little over a year ago, energy prices were soaring following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Households were facing punishing increases in their heating bills, and the Government was coming under immense pressure to create a money-go-round.

The logic was that a windfall tax on energy companies would fund subsidies that would support households through an acute cost of living crisis. Labour and the Liberal Democrats were baying for it, as were the Scottish Nationalists, environmentalists, and many others who fail to grasp the wider effects of tax hikes.

Demonstrating the strength of a dandelion in a hurricane, Sunak and then-prime minister Boris Johnson gave in, and imposed their energy profits levy.

They were warned about confiscating profits from those who had invested in the costly, high-risk business of drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, but did not take heed.

To those who misunderstand economics – unintentionally or otherwise – a windfall tax makes sense. Gas prices were soaring as Vladimir Putin’s supplies into Europe were cut off, and the energy giants were perceived to be making bumper profits.

Was it not fair to ask them to pay a little more? The very idea of a “windfall” is something you get for free so, the argument went, why not spread some of that good fortune?

It didn’t matter that these were huge, global companies whose profits were less remarkable when compared to turnover or capital employed. Nor that companies are legal entities and cannot bear the burden of taxation themselves. Firms don’t pay these levies, people do – and many of them won’t be wealthy shareholders.

Politicians didn’t take account of the way that tax policy impacts behaviour. If you tax something, you get less of it. The more you tax, the less you get. That is why governments have placed significant levies on cigarettes and other activities deemed harmful.

And it turned out that all the people warning that it would be unwise to slay a golden goose were right. Investment in the North Sea has plummeted. The French energy giant Total became the first major company to pull out of the sector, followed by Chevron, and then Shell.

OEUK, the trade body for large and diversified energy companies, suggested 90pc of firms were looking to scale down investment. The largest energy producer in the North Sea, Harbour, has been shedding hundreds of jobs, after the company claimed its tax bill, which includes the levy, “all but wiped out” profits last year.

Even before the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer came up with the ill-conceived plan to ban any fresh licences, there were very few companies willing to spend the money in the sector anyway.

It is hard to blame them: they have long been subject to an unstable tax and regulatory regime. The energy profits levy raised the headline rate to 75pc. Twenty years of intervention in the energy market have left it scarcely resembling a market at all.

Despite promising greater energy independence, the Government has delivered the opposite. It has made us more reliant on imported oil and gas as investment in our own energy sources dwindled away.

And now we have the climbdown. Most likely, it won’t make much difference. It is hard to imagine new investment pouring into a country where energy companies are treated with such disregard.

But the Tories must learn the lesson from this debacle. Socialist-style policies do not work, even when they are imposed by a government that is purportedly on the Right.

They might play well in focus groups, but that won’t make any difference when projects are cancelled and jobs are lost. Perhaps this will mark the beginning of a change in attitude towards taxation among some within the Conservative Party.

The Tories have cribbed from the Labour playbook, for little gain and a great deal of political pain. This should give them cause to reconsider the recent hike in corporation tax.

Perhaps we can also hope that this will act as a warning to Labour, whose spending plans will have to be paid for somehow.

Even with Friday’s abandonment of the £28bn a year Green Prosperity Plan, the spectre of wealth taxes and VAT on private schools looms large.

But individuals are just as sensitive to tax changes as businesses: the wealth tax which Keir Starmer is said to be considering will lead to capital and talent flight.

Taxes can destroy wealth rather than creating it. It’s a simple lesson, but one our political class must quickly re-learn.

