Tork: On a Mission to Take Back Paper Hand Towels

Paper hand towels remain the most hygienic method of drying hands. Yet, they remain an untapped resource when it comes to recycling and recovering paper.

In fact, less than 1% of paper hand towels are recovered for recycling currently. The wet-strength composition required for paper hand towels to do their job necessitates a separate dissolving process to remove the wet-strong agent before the paper fibers can be recycled. This extra and separate step apart from other paper types makes recycling paper hand towels a difficult proposition.

Recent technical innovations, however, have advanced the recovery and recycling rates of other paper materials. With the introduction of Tork PaperCircle® – the world’s first recycling service for used paper hand towels – Tork has managed to leverage these advancements to alter and renew the paper hand towel recycling story.

Announcing the release of our whitepaper, entitled “Paper hand towel circularity made possible”, where we are sharing valuable insights on how we have created a circular business model, what we learned along the way and how we can continue to develop circular business models – that reduce climate impact - in the future. And how we can improve the <1% recovery rate. Help us to create a more sustainable and circular future!

