Torn Light Records to close in Clifton. But is it gone for good?

Torn Light Records owners Dan Buckley, left, and Alex York. The store relocated from Bellevue to Clifton in 2019.

After a decade of bringing punk, jazz and experimental music to Greater Cincinnati, a Clifton record store will soon spin its last vinyl here.

Torn Light Records, at 356 Ludlow Ave., will close after 10 years at venues in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, according to a Facebook post from the store. The store's last day of operation will be Jan. 13, 2024.

All gift cards will be redeemable through this date.

Torn Light Records will reopen in Chicago next year, with more details to be announced later. The post explained that it was time for a change for the record store, which relocated from Bellevue to Clifton in 2019.

"Thank you to all of our friends we’ve made over the years. Your support and helping us to grow has meant the world. Without you − we wouldn’t be here at all," the post on the store account states.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Torn Light Records in Clifton is closing in January after 10 years