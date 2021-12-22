Has tornado alley shifted to the east?

AccuWeather Lead U.S. Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok says the traditional tornado alley, stretching from Texas to Nebraska, hasn't gone away, and a new risk area has also formed farther east.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories