Tornado confirmed east of Chicago as Midwest is battered by storms

One tornado was confirmed in Illinois on Wednesday following reports of overnight warnings in northwestern parts of the state and some suburbs of Chicago.

The tornado occurred in Henry County, around 150 miles east of Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. The service is investigating multiple reports of damage caused by high winds in the state and will determine how many tornadoes can be confirmed.

"Sometimes the damage is caused just by high winds not associated with a tornado," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll told USA TODAY Wednesday.

Severe t-storms moved across northern Illinois & extreme NW IN producing large hail, likely several tornadoes, as well as some wind damage. Here's a summary of some of the reports received thus far. We will post additional info, likely including some survey results late today. pic.twitter.com/dBby3jVQ7K — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

The EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph damaged two farm structures and destroyed a shop, local station KWQC reported.

Damaging winds placed 46 million at risk

Wind advisories were issued for the Midwest and the Ohio Valley on Wednesday morning after overnight warnings.

A winter storm brought hail and rain overnight to parts of Ohio, western Pennsylvania and the north panhandle of West Virginia, where wind advisories were also issued. Strong wind gusts reached Virginia, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C. area by Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather put over 46 million people at risk of damaging thunderstorm winds Wednesday afternoon as they braced for gusts of 50 knots or higher Wednesday afternoon, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center reported.

