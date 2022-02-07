🌱 Tornado Damage In Birmingham Area + Free Vaccination Clinic

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Here's everything you need to know going on locally today.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 53 Low: 30.

Here are the top 4 stories in Birmingham today:

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is still surveying damage from storms that moved across Alabama last Thursday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings from surveys so far. The supercell storm produced 3 separate tornadoes as it moved northeast through Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties. (WIAT - CBS42.com) The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department to open a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will be held on Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Life Development Center at 1217 Meadow Lane. First and second dosages, plus boosters, for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are available for people ages five and up. (WBRC) According to Birmingham police, a Center Point teenager was shot and killed by a parking lot attendant on Saturday after an alleged robbery attempt near the BJCC. Officers responded to 10th Avenue near FBI Birmingham headquarters on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The teen, who has been identified as a 17-year-old Chico Guest, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a second person who was shot was located at UAB Hospital. (WVTM13 Birmingham)

Today in Birmingham:

Famous Alabamians Scavenger Hunt - Birmingham Public Library (All Day)

Creative Expressions Coloring - Birmingham Public Library (All Day)

Member Monday - Levite Jewish Community Center (5:30 AM)

Pickleball Clinics - Levite Jewish Community Center (9:00 AM)

Taxes With AARP - Birmingham Public Library (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Events:

Comedian Killer Beaz Valentine's Extravaganza (February 12)

Loving the Birmingham Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

You're all caught up for today!

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

