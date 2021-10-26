Tornado damage in southeast Missouri town

The Guardian
‘Atmospheric river’ expected to bring record-breaking rainfall, strong winds and to wreak havoc across northern part of state Storm roars ashore in California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. Photograph: NOAA/ZUMA Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock A powerful storm has roared ashore in California, flooding cities, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. With an armful of belongings, Pablo Paredes (l