Tornado database catalogs worst twisters in each state. How many in New York?

Since 1950, New York has experienced over 500 tornadoes, with the majority being relatively weak EF0 and EF1 twisters.

However, the state has also seen a few significant tornado events, including the devastating tornado outbreak of May 31, 1985, which produced several powerful tornadoes. While tornadoes are less common in New York compared to regions like the Midwest, they remain a notable and occasionally destructive aspect of the state's weather history.

Tornadoes in New York since 1950: A history of twisters

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tracked tornadoes in New York since 1950, providing data on their paths and impact.

This interactive map, featuring tornado data from January 1950 to November 30, 2023, offers detailed information including damage estimates and any injuries or fatalities caused by recent tornadoes.

