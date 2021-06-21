Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris

Storyful

The National Weather Service in Chicago said a tornado touched down in the western suburbs of the city late on June 20.The service said tornado debris was seen near Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, and warned people to take cover.It also said there was “strong rotation and pronounced tornado debris signature headed for Darien”.Richard Bodee recorded this video in Darien, showing branches strewn across the road.Damage to buildings and several injuries were reported during the extreme weather, NBC Chicago said early on June 21. Credit: Richard Bodee via Storyful