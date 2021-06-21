Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
The tornado that moved through the western suburbs Sunday night left a path of destruction in Naperville's Ranch View neighborhood.
Naperville was left with damaged homes, downed power lines and fallen trees following a tornado Sunday night.
A possible tornado struck a suburb near Chicago, Illinois, causing widespread damage and injuring at least five people. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports from the scene.
Several people were injured and dozens of properties damaged when a tornado touched down in the western suburbs of Chicago late on Sunday, June 20, reports said.The City of Naperville reported extensive damage to buildings, with 16 homes “uninhabitable.”Five people were take to hospital, one in a critical condition, the city said.Brian Ok Hooper surveyed the damage in Naperville on Monday morning, streaming this video. Credit: Brian Ok Hooper via Storyful
The National Weather Service in Chicago said a tornado touched down in the western suburbs of the city late on June 20.The service said tornado debris was seen near Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, and warned people to take cover.It also said there was “strong rotation and pronounced tornado debris signature headed for Darien”.Richard Bodee recorded this video in Darien, showing branches strewn across the road.Damage to buildings and several injuries were reported during the extreme weather, NBC Chicago said early on June 21. Credit: Richard Bodee via Storyful
Naperville, Woodbridge and Darien among hard-hit areas. Several injuries, none serious. Lots of trees and power lines down.
A tornado tore through the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, just after 11 p.m. Sunday, leaving five people in the hospital, including one in critical condition, city officials said. "It was like a bomb went off with all the debris in the streets," Ryan Puraleski told ABC News. Meanwhile, severe weather tore through Alabama, including 11 tornadoes, as Tropical Storm Claudette slammed the South.
As a tornado landed in the western suburbs Sunday night causing extensive damage and some injuries, a Woodridge teen came to the rescue of his six-year-old brother.
One person was critically injured and four others had minor injuries after a tornado ripped through Woodridge, a town about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.
A radar-confirmed tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries, officials said. More than 120 other reports of property damage had been received by 5 a.m. Monday in the city about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Chicago and those were expected to grow as residents surveyed the storm damage, she said. “We have a lot of utility poles and electrical wires down, and tree damage."
Several people were injured and dozens of properties damaged when a tornado touched down in the southwestern suburbs of Chicago late on Sunday, June 20, reports said.The City of Naperville reported extensive damage to buildings, with 16 homes “uninhabitable.”Five people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, the city said.Local media said at least 200 homes were damaged in the suburbs of Naperville, Woodridge, and Darien.This video was shot in the Woodridge-Naperville area on June 21. Credit: Boyet Campugan via Storyful
Officials said it was ‘great news’ that there were no initial fatalities, though one person remains in a critical condition
