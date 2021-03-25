Tornado warning - live: At least five dead as 50 million people across southeast brace for 135mph wind

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least five people reported dead as emergency rescue crews surveyed the rubble across Alabama for more casualties of the massive "supercell" storm wreaking havoc across the southeast.

While tornados first touched down across Alabama and Mississippi, about 50 million people remained under severe weather warnings as the storm moved northeast across Georgia and South Carolina.

A police officer was struck by lightning and more injuries are expected to emerge as 135mph winds destroyed homes and the National Weather Service issued warnings to "take cover now!"

Alabama Governor KayIvey earlier issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties as the storm approached, with shelters opened in advance of the wild weather approaching.

Atlanta meteorologist Brad Nitz tweeted around 4 pm that the storm was 22 miles from the Georgia state line and was moving at 50 mph.

The storm was described as a "supercell thunderstorm", which can last for several hours and drop numerous violent tornados and large hail.

