Tornado warning - live: At least five dead as 50 million people across southeast brace for 135mph wind

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least five people reported dead as emergency rescue crews surveyed the rubble across Alabama for more casualties of the massive "supercell" storm wreaking havoc across the southeast.

While tornados first touched down across Alabama and Mississippi, about 50 million people remained under severe weather warnings as the storm moved northeast across Georgia and South Carolina.

A police officer was struck by lightning and more injuries are expected to emerge as 135mph winds destroyed homes and the National Weather Service issued warnings to "take cover now!"

Alabama Governor KayIvey earlier issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties as the storm approached, with shelters opened in advance of the wild weather approaching.

Atlanta meteorologist Brad Nitz tweeted around 4 pm that the storm was 22 miles from the Georgia state line and was moving at 50 mph.

The storm was described as a "supercell thunderstorm", which can last for several hours and drop numerous violent tornados and large hail.

  • Tornado-Warned Storm Rolls Through Helena, Alabama

    A doorbell camera captured dark storm clouds moving swiftly through Helena, Alabama, on March 25 as local officials and the National Weather Service warned residents of an approaching tornado.Helena Police said the city “received major damage as a result of the tornado.” On social media, residents and local journalists in Helena reported damage to homes, apartments, train lines, and businesses. Credit: Alex Bemis via Storyful

  • Deadly tornadoes hit Alabama

    Multiple fatalities were reported after tornadoes hit Alabama.

  • Intense Hail Follows Tornado Watch in Central Texas

    An intense storm bringing large amounts of hail followed a tornado watch in parts of central Texas on Wednesday, March 24.On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch through 10pm for areas including Goldthwaite, judging that hail “up to apple size” was likely.“Multiple discrete supercells are expected, initially across central Texas where the relatively greatest threat should exist for very large hail and a couple tornadoes,” the NWS wrote in a tweet.This footage, taken in Goldthwaite, Texas, around 5.30 pm, shows hail battering the small city. Credit: The Goldthwaite Eagle via Storyful

  • Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

    It’s been only a week since tornadoes ripped through several states that are again in the path of storms.

  • Tornado Devastates Homes in Alabama's Shelby County

    A tornado destroyed homes and downed trees and power lines as it tore through Eagle Point, southeast of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday afternoon, March 25, county officials said.This footage from Aliece Dice shows some of the damage in Eagle Point, as well as downed trees and debris along the nearby Highway 280.“Shelby County has suffered significant tornado damage," said Sheriff John Samaniego. “We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed. Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical attention. We will then work with our partnering agencies to provide needed resources to our residents who are displaced.”Local media cited fire officials as saying multiple people in Eagle Point had to be pulled from the rubble of their own homes. Sheriff Samaniego said search and outreach efforts would continue through the night into Friday morning.A family reunification location was established for residents of the Eagle Point subdivision, which authorities closed to non-residents.The tornado was one of several reported in Alabama that day. At least three people were killed after a tornado-producing storm devastated homes in Calhoun County, officials told local media. Credit: Aliece Dice via Storyful

  • Weather service: 7 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

    The confirmed deaths were in Calhoun County, in the eastern part of the state, where one of multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pat Lindsey, a resident of the county's hard-hit town of Ohatchee, told The Associated Press that a neighbor of his was killed when a twister destroyed his mobile home. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the twister cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas something that likely kept the death toll from being higher.

  • Flooding Swamps Residents in Gardendale, Alabama

    The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in central and northern Alabama on Thursday, March 25.Video filmed by local resident Misty Haynes shows water flooding her yard in Gardendale, Alabama.On Thursday, the NWS also issued a tornado warning for Jefferson County, which includes Gardendale and Birmingham, as severe storms moved through the area. Credit: Misty Haynes via Storyful

  • Severe Storms Bring Inches of Rain to Northern Alabama

    Parts of Cullman County, Alabama, were underwater Thursday morning, March 25, after severe thunderstorms brought up to three inches of rain, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video taken by Shaun Burke shows strong waters rushing at Larkwood Falls in Cullman on Thursday morning. “The bridge is about to be underwater,” he wrote on Twitter. Photos taken by Burke show the risen Eightmile Creek within inches of the bottom of the bridge crossing over it.A flash flood warning was in effect for Cullman County. The NWS warned of the possibility of “destructive winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding” across the region. Credit: Shaun Burke via Storyful

