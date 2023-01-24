Tornado Emergency for Texas
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency in Texas. FOX Weather tracks the storm and brings you life pictures from a storm chaser.
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston.
Severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes are forecast for Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and western Florida.
The Storm Prediction Center has the western Panhandle under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather. Some storms could produce strong tornadoes.
Houston area residents are assessing the damage left behind by powerful storms and possible tornadoes on Tuesday.
Start your day with the latest weather news – Millions of Americans along the I-95 corridor will face a messy morning commute, and this isn't the only storm the FOX Forecast Center is tracking this week.
A winter storm warning tracked from the southwest to Illinois, and some areas could see a foot of snow.
Montgomery's Emergency Management director explains the real purpose of tornado sirens and how you can prepare for severe weather.
Flood-control dams above the communities of Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pacoima, Sun Valley and Sunland face risk of overflowing, officials say.
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wakulla County Sunday.
A woman watching the Eddie Aikau surf contest in Waimea Bay, Hawaii, on January 22 was rescued after a powerful wave pulled her from the crowd of spectators onshore toward the sea.Footage recorded by Maria Fernandes shows a group running to rescue the woman, who is under a large piece of wood.According to local news, lifeguards rescued more than 60 people after a powerful swell brought the surf up to 50 feet. An estimated 50,000 people attended the event, organizers said.Luke Shepardson, a local lifeguard, won the surfing contest. Credit: Maria Fernandes via Storyful
Concord, New Hampshire is digging out from over a foot of snow after a winter storm, with more snow on the way. FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell reports.
