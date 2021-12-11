Tornado howls nearby in Kentucky
A nighttime tornado devastated the town of Sacramento, Kentucky, on Dec. 10.
A nighttime tornado devastated the town of Sacramento, Kentucky, on Dec. 10.
“I don’t fully understand why this would happen to what seems like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,” a customer said.
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure with the Jaguars has created a horrible culture in the building, with Meyer humiliating players and assistants.
After 28 years as an anchor with the NBC network, Brian Williams called it quits on Thursday during his MSNBC show "The 11th Hour."
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
Yung Carmiggelt, a resident of Amsterdam's Red Light District for 23 years, told Insider what it's like to live in the "most fun area."
The charge for the “19 Kids and Counting” alum could be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor” offense and could result in some jail time for Duggar if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool bungled his way into Mike Tomlin's doghouse, and his team out of a chance at a historic comeback win.
The findings add to experts’ understanding of the connection between age-related changes to the eyes and brain.
Alabama's Nick Saban set to become first college football coach to reach $10 million in annual recurring compensation during this contract in 2023-24.
The transcript of the former president's inflammatory address before the U.S. Capitol riot shows otherwise.
A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
Ciara impressively balanced a bottle of Ten to One Rum on her head while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday
Danny Earnhardt Sr. passed away Friday in his home. The youngest brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., he was a JR Motorsports employee and mechanic since the team first entered the Xfinity Series.
Mike Perry and Julian Lane got into a physical altercation at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa.
Will Estes plays Jamie Regan on Blue Bloods. After acting alongside Tom Selleck for over 10 years, he revealed what it’s like to work with the Hollywood icon.
It’s that time of year again. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released the new photograph they will use for their 2021 Christmas cards. Cue inevitable social media excitement and a frenzy among Royal watchers as they study it for clues about the state of the monarchy.
A pet monkey was offered cocaine by its owner before being flushed down a lavatory, a court heard on Friday.
The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cautioned what a third Donald Trump campaign could do to the country.