Tornado kills one, injures others as massive storm system sweeps across NC

One person has died in a tornado that touched down in North Carolina’s Piedmont area, WCNC first reported.

The tornado — part of the massive storm system cloaking much of southeastern U.S. Tuesday — left one dead and two critically injured between Claremont and Catawba, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte’s center city.

Storms across North Carolina

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Anson, Stanly, Montgomery and Richmond counties until about 6 p.m., warning specifically of a possible tornado south of Interstate 85.

It also issued flash flood warnings near Charlotte, Fort Mill, Concord and Huntersville until after 5 p.m.

A forecast four inches of rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph left fallen trees and downed power lines near Charlotte. By 2:30 p.m., more than 60,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

At Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, more than 300 flights were delayed and more than 40 were canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tornado Warning including Indian Trail NC, Matthews NC and Mint Hill NC until 3:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/iMufsMukj6 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 9, 2024