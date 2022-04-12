Tornado, large hail hits Arkansas as severe weather moves across the central U.S.

AccuWeather

A major storm system is set to produce a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak across the nation's midsection through the middle of the week. The storm is likely to impact tens of millions in nearly two dozen states from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes in the days leading up to Easter, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Predictions made by AccuWeather as early as the middle of last week about a significant multi-day severe weather outbreak appeared to be on target as storms were alread