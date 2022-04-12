Tornado, large hail hits Arkansas as severe weather moves across the central U.S.
Severe weather brought a tornado and hail as large as softballs to Arkansas.
Hail pelted parts of Oklahoma’s southeast as severe weather lashed the Sooner State on April 11.This footage by Chad Casey shows large hail stones falling in Atoka, where the National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful
A huge storm system will bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the central United States.
A significant storm approaching the eastern Prairies this week could hammer the region with several days of blizzard conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning minutes before 11 a.m. The Doppler radar was tracking a strong storm southwest of Indianapolis.
It won't feel like spring in Oregon over the next few days.
A major storm system is set to produce a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak across the nation's midsection through the middle of the week. The storm is likely to impact tens of millions in nearly two dozen states from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes in the days leading up to Easter, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Predictions made by AccuWeather as early as the middle of last week about a significant multi-day severe weather outbreak appeared to be on target as storms were alread
Meteorologists say there's a chance of tornadoes, severe hailstorms and wildfires in parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday.
The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore breaks down the multiday severe weather outbreak headed for the Plains and South this week.
April 8, 2024, will be a good day to be in Texas. We’ll have the best opportunity to see a rare total solar eclipse, the last one to be witnessed by Texans for decades.
Frigid and far-flung Neptune, our solar system's outermost planet, is adding to its reputation as an enigmatic world, with astronomers puzzled by a surprising drop in its atmospheric temperatures during the past two decades. Focusing upon Neptune's stratosphere - the atmosphere's relatively stable region above the turbulent weather layer - the researchers had expected to find rising temperatures in the part of the planet visible from Earth with the onset of its southern hemisphere summer, a season lasting four decades. Instead, they found temperatures declining significantly.
A major spring storm will wallop the southern Prairies and parts of northwestern Ontario this week, with the threat for 50 cm of snow and dangerous blizzard conditions.
Countless calico scallops washed up on Satellite Beach Friday, causing biologists and beachgoers to scratch their heads about what's going on.
(Bloomberg) -- Key shale-oil fields, slaughterhouses and cattle ranches are facing an extreme wildfire threat from a historic spring storm set to lash Texas with bone-dry gusts and the northern Great Plains with heavy snow. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway
Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.
Here's a list of the schools and programs that have announced delayed starts Monday due to weather conditions.
The National Weather Service forecasts two rounds of storms on Tuesday.
An unusually early heat wave brought more extreme temperatures Monday to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such weather conditions could become typical. The India Meteorological Department forecast that the temperature in New Delhi would reach 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, nearly eight degrees above normal. The weather agency declares a heat wave when the temperature is at least 4.5 C (8 F) above average.