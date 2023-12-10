Tornado moving through Davidson County caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather rolled through Middle Tennessee Saturday, resulting in multiple tornado warnings across the area.

Around 5 p.m., cameras caught a confirmed tornado moving through Davidson County. Video shows the storm moving through the area, causing a handful of explosions in its path.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said three people died in the area of Nesbitt Lane in Madison.

Damage reported in Davidson, Sumner counties after tornado activity

Authorities in Clarksville also confirmed three people died and an additional 23 people have been treated at the hospital.

Thousands of people are currently without power due to the severe weather. The largest NES outages appear to be in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville, and Old Hickory Lake areas.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

