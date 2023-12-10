After tornado outbreak slams Tennessee, long road to recovery begins: 'Our community is strong'

Damaged homes are seen on Jackie Lorraine Dr. in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

A tattered American flag waved in the breeze at a car dealership in Madison, near Nesbitt Lane where two men and a child were killed.

Residents of that battered neighborhood — and neighborhoods all across the path of destruction in Middle Tennessee from Saturday's storms — were outside helping each other, picking up debris and cleaning up wreckage. People from nearby streets were also walking over to see the damage. “This is unbelievable, so sad,” said one woman.

The storms ripped up chunks of roofs from homes, and toppled over trees and power lines.

As reports of damage piled up Sunday, residents of Middle Tennessee began to dig out, clean up debris and help each other. At least six people are confirmed dead as of Sunday morning, and the Gov. Bill Lee issued a Level-3 state of emergency.

Power was out at some time for 160,000 residents. Businesses and churches were destroyed. Trees toppled. Street signs blew down. Homes were rendered unlivable.

As many as 100 military families have been displaced from Fort Campbell housing in Clarksville. Across the region, nearly 80 people have been hospitalized.

Out-of-state crews are expected to arrive to assist the Nashville Electric Service later today. NES does not have a timeline for the restoration of power for the 26,000 homes still without power Sunday morning in Nashville. The outages in the Hendersonville area may last days, rather than hours.

“Yesterday was unfortunately another heartbreaking day for Nashville and so many in our Middle Tennessee community,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a news conference Sunday morning before thanking first responders, many of whom worked through the night.

Twenty-two structures collapsed as a result of the storm and “countless” others were damaged, O’Connell said.

“Nashville is a place where when we face adversity, the community always steps up,” O’Connell said.

Devastation from Madison to Hendersonville and beyond

Madison resident Frank Bassett said the tornado hit so fast that he barely had time to take cover with his with Pamela under a pile of pillows in corner of the living room.

“All of a sudden the wind picked up a hit us,” he said. “It was like a millisecond.”

His home, like many on the street, suffered major structural damage.

Carl Lindsey’s power was out so he made due by boiling tea from makeshift campfire.

Neighbor Nate Marsland’s home had major damage from an uprooted tree. For Marsland, this is his second disaster. His family lost their home in in Biloxi, Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina when he was 8 years old.

“It could be worse,” he said. “It could always be worse.”

On Dickerson Pike in Nashville, the Community Baptist Church was flattened, and dented cars had been thrown around the parking lot like they were toys.

John Sharpe, owner of Sharpe Hook Bait and Tackle store on Main Street in Hendersonville, moved boxes out of his store Sunday morning with his wife Whitney Bohannon and other volunteers.

Mackenzie Winchester carries out boxes of fishing products outside of Sharpe Hook Bait and Tackle on Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Water damaged everything inside, leaving products unsellable.

"Everything is soaked, the roof is gone," Sharpe said. "I was out here all night, just trying to prevent people from stealing."

Bohannon put shelved products into a box alongside employees and volunteers helping take out all of the items from the store.

"I feel emotional when friends and families and neighbors and complete strangers are showing up to help," Bohannon said.

A number of homes on opposite sides of each other along Airport Road in Gallatin had extensive damage as residents and friends started the massive cleanup work Sunday morning.

“I feel blessed, it could have been a lot worse,” said Ronald Durard, 68, as he and wife Ruthie were picking up the remains of two porches, two sheds, car port and house damage with friends and helpers joining the cleanup at their home in The Crossings neighborhood.

“We lost a lot but we’re still here.”

Robert Robinson, 64, lives across the street and was in his truck after picking up dinner when the tornado hit. His wife Lisa Robinson was inside.

“I was backing up and noticed the leaves — I’ve never seen leaves move that fast,” Robert Robinson said. “(Lisa) was calling me and said ‘it’s here.’ Something hit my truck, I think it was that trampoline. I feel lucky.”

Clarksville, Springfield residents begin cleanup efforts

Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts, right, greets Joseph Mullen, left, whose home was damaged in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

In Springfield in Robertson County, the extent of the damage happened in the area of Memorial Boulevard and Blackpatch Drive on the south side of town.

A clear path of destruction extended through a residential neighborhood, damaging homes and downing trees. Nearby businesses of Holman Jewelers and a dental practice also suffered heavy damage before the storm moved across Memorial to an area near a Kroger, where a Jet's Pizza was completely flattened.

As part of a strip mall, the pizzeria was the worst hit, though all the businesses, which include an urgent care and cell phone shop, suffered some kind of damage from the passing storm. Kroger's gas pumps and a nearby Valvoline were also extensively damaged as were dozens of cars in the Kroger parking lot.

Damaged homes on Jackie Lorraine Dr. in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Police and emergency workers maintained a heavy presence in Springfield. One officer told The Tennessean that three cars from the parking lot had been tossed down an embankment and into a retaining pond.

Bricks from the front of the Kroger had been ripped from the building, but Christmas wreaths still hung neatly near the front doors. A power chair and cart, to assist disabled shoppers, sat in the parking lot, the vinyl ripped from its seat but otherwise unscathed. Utility crews had worked through the night, but most of the city remained without power Sunday morning.

In Clarksville, the mayor praised residents for helping each other.

“One thing I love about this city — when there’s a need, we rally around that need, and we had neighbor helping neighbor,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said of crews and volunteers that helped through the night.

He warned it could be "a couple of weeks" before power is filly restored but teams from around the country are headed to the site to help.

“Our community is strong and our faith is strong. We will get through this together. Please pray for all of those involved,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said, fighting back tears.

