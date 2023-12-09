Tornado possible with severe Charlotte weather, NWS says. Here’s the latest forecast.

A severe weather system is forecast to pummel the Charlotte area and other parts of the Carolinas this weekend with even a tornado possible, National Weather Service meteorologists said Saturday.

Numerous showers with thunderstorms are expected to barrel east into the Piedmont late Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front, according to an alert Saturday morning by the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina.

“Locally heavy rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats, but isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out,” NWS forecasters said in the 5 a.m. hazardous weather outlook bulletin.

The NWS alert includes Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, Upstate South Carolina and the North Carolina Piedmont, foothills and mountains..

Then, on Sunday, forecasters predict a strong cold front will cross the region with more showers and thunderstorms

“A few storms may be strong to severe, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall,” according to the alert. Isolated, brief tornadoes are also possible.”

The weather in Charlotte seemed calm at 8 a.m. Saturday, with 6 mph winds and a high of 50 reported at the airport.

Only a 20% chance of showers was predicted after noon, according to the 9 a.m. NWS Charlotte forecast.

The chance of rain climbed to 60% for late Saturday and early Sunday with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday has a 100% chance of rain, with some storms producing heavy amounts, NWS meteorologists said. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain and gusts up to 23 mph, according to the 9 a.m. forecast.

Skies should finally turn sunny on Monday and remain mostly clear throughout the work week, the forecast showed.

A high of 66 is forecast Saturday and Sunday before dropping to 50 on Monday. Highs should then inch up to 52 on Tuesday and 56 Wednesday. Highs of 53 and 56 are forecast Thursday and Friday.

