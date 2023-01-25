Tornado pummels through Houston area as severe storms continue to hit US
A tornado swept through towns near Houston, Texas leaving torn roofs, broken traffic lights and shattered windows.
A tornado swept parts of great Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, January 24, leaving a trail of severe damage from Deer Park to Baywater.Footage by Clinton Hendricks of @Wx_Intercepts shows destroyed structures in Baytown. Firefighters can be seen dousing flames near a damaged building.The footage also shows low road visibility as the tornado moved through the area.Police said the severe weather impacting Houston had felled powerlines, with energy provider CenterPoint reporting nearly 75,000 customers were without power. Credit: @Wx_Intercepts via Storyful
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
A large tornado touched down near Houston on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of damage in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown.
Communities around Houston stare at rubble after a tornado ripped through southeast Texas. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden with a recap of Tuesday's destructive storms.
Deer Park, Texas resident LaVarrick Seoane expresses shock following a tornado that toppled semi-trucks and derailed locomotives in the Houston area.
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston.
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
More than 2 feet of snow fell over two days across parts of northern Arizona.
The NWS is reporting two storm systems will impacts the country this week, potentially dumping a foot of snow and rain in some states.
Story at a glance A string of winter storms that brought heavier than average snow and rain across the west increased snowpack in the Western Rockies to 146 percent of average, a gain that holds the potential to boost reservoir levels in the coming months. Despite the extra snowpack, experts say it’s too early to tell what…
As we started out in January, it seemed like we couldn’t catch a storm break. But now that we’ve seen some dry days it’s incredible to measure the storm’s impact. Meteorologist Tamara Berg is in Lake Tahoe for a weather conference and said that besides Sierra snow levels it’s worth noting how the lake looks after the storms. The water level has vastly improved.
A number of weather advisories are in effect across Massachusetts due to another winter storm that’s expected to sweep into the region Wednesday and make for a slow and slippery evening commute.
On Jan. 25, 1978, the now-famous "Blizzard of '78" slammed into Indianapolis and Central Indiana. Here are 5 things you may not know about that legendary storm.
A threat for damaging winds and the possibility for "brief spin-up tornado" continues in the Panhandle and North Florida.