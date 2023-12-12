Tornado ravaged Clarksville experiences a volunteer 'invasion'

TechCrunch

Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to"adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.