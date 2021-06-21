A tornado ripped through Chicago's suburbs and left massive damage, fallen trees, and multiple people injured

Residents walk past damaged houses and fallen trees after a tornado passed through the area on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Woodridge, Ill. AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar

A tornado struck Chicago, Illinois suburbs on Sunday night leaving severe damage to residents' homes.

At least 100 homes were damaged, according to the National Weather Service.

Five people were left injured with one in critical condition in the city of Naperville, NBC Chicago reported.

Late Sunday night, a tornado swept through parts of Illinois in the western Chicago suburbs leaving residents without power and severe damage to more than 100 homes, according to the National Weather Service.

In the city of Naperville, at least five people were hospitalized for injuries, including one in critical condition, according to NBC Chicago. There were no reported deaths.

A city spokesperson, Linda LaCloche, told the Associated Press that 16 residences are "uninhabitable." Ten people are reportedly displaced.

"We have a lot of utility poles and electrical wires down, and tree damage," LaCloche told the AP.

Images posted on Twitter by NBC Chicago reporter Lisa Chavarria shows the aftermath of a Naperville home completely destroyed.

A video by ABC News meteorologist, Ginger Zee, shows missing roofs, fallen trees, and debris in Naperville and Woodridge.

In a statement on Monday morning, NWS Chicago said a survey team is set to investigate the tornado damage in the Naperville/Woodridge/Darien/Burr Ridge area."

