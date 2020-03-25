Tornado rips across Mississippi and Alabama, causing injuries and damage

A "large and destructive" tornado ripped across northeastern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama late Tuesday afternoon, reportedly causing injuries and damage in the town of Tishomingo, Mississippi, near the Alabama state line.

A Dollar General store was destroyed in Tishomingo, the Weather Channel said. Tishomingo police chief Mike Kemp told WTVA-TV that some minor injuries had been reported.

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed the tornado moved through shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time.

After going through Tishomingo, the tornado crossed the border into northern Alabama, AccuWeather said, prompting the weather service to issue an extremely rare "tornado emergency."

The threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will continue across the region into Tuesday night before drier conditions return on Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado hits Mississippi and Alabama