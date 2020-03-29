Tornado rips through Arkansas city

A tornado moved through Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado made its way through the city around 5:20 p.m.

According to 911 Director Jeff Presley, six minor injuries and no fatalities have been reported so far, CBS News affiliate KTHV reports. According to Presley, there is a path of at least "three miles of nothing but destruction."

A local mall was heavily damaged by the tornado. Mayor Harold Perrin said it's possible many more people could have been harmed by the tornado had the mall not been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Perrin also issued a curfew that will last fromm 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

"I am paying close attention to the report of a tornado hit in Jonesboro," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "I know there is property damage. Just praying all is safe."

As of 8 p.m., power company Entergy reported 5,245 power outages. Craighead Electric Cooperate had 13,949 customers without power.

Local residents captured stunning videos of the tornado and posted them on social media. One video taken by Said Said outside Triple S Phone & Computer shows the tornado kicking up debris and knocking out telephone wires.

Earlier today

Posted by Triple S Phone & Computer Repair on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Another video from Aaron Moore shows the tornado moving behind a shopping center.

@ryanvaughan at Hank’s across from Walmart on Highland pic.twitter.com/pmWjQpxSeM

— Aaron Moore (@AaronMooreASU) March 28, 2020

