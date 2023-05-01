Tornado rips through South Florida, leaving vehicles on top of each other

Associated Press

Jake Bauers didn't make it past the first inning of his New York Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García's drive and leaving with a bruised right knee. The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. Aaron Hicks replaced Bauers for the bottom of the second inning.