Tornado rips through South Florida, leaving vehicles on top of each other
Vehicles were flipped over and on top of each other as severe weather hit Palm Beach Gardens and Merritt Island, Fla., over the weekend.
Vehicles were flipped over and on top of each other as severe weather hit Palm Beach Gardens and Merritt Island, Fla., over the weekend.
The Mayan calendar’s 819-day cycle has confounded scholars for decades, but new research shows how it matches up to planetary cycles over a 45-year span
The former Buckeye is staying in Ohio.
Palm Beach Gardens experiences severe weather, tornadoes leaving damage.
Who drafted Darnell Washington in 2023 NFL Draft? Here's what the Pittsburgh Steelers should expect after picking the Georgia football tight end.
A neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens suffered damage during a Tornado Warning on Saturday.
Trevor Downing is a name to remember for the Steelers.
The Army on Saturday released the names of three soldiers killed in a midair collision between two military helicopters over Alaska.
They’re getting a heckuva player! #GoBlue
College football programs with the most selections in the 2023 NFL draft
Cory Trice could end up being one of the steals of the 2023 NFL draft.
The poster, printed on April 20, 1865, advertised a reward of $100,000 for capturing those responsible for killing our "beloved President."
Individuals who earn less than $125,000 and couples whose income is under $250,000 could be able to apply for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness. It doubles to $20,000 for Pell grant...
Jake Bauers didn't make it past the first inning of his New York Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García's drive and leaving with a bruised right knee. The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. Aaron Hicks replaced Bauers for the bottom of the second inning.
"For reasons incomprehensible to us and without any visible grounds, Turkish aviation authorities cancelled the permission previously granted to the FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace," said Aram Ananyan, FlyOne's chairman. "Turkish aviation authorities implemented the cancellation without prior notification, putting our airline and our passengers in an uncomfortable situation."
The Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founding guitarist and vocalist died three months after his brother, Robbie Bachman
Yosemite National Park will be reopening on Sunday with limited services available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Monday, the park will fully reopen at 7 a.m. Yosemite Valley closed on Friday night due to flooding concerns.
The Patriots are reportedly signing UDFA Jourdan Heilig.
For Lesbian Visibility Week, we salute one of the nation's most visible lesbians, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who uses her platform to stand against bigotry.
A low pressure system associated with a weather pattern known as an Omega block is expected to bring a potentially record-breaking May snow event across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Monday, and the effects of the storm could wallop the region with extremely dangerous conditions.
Video shows fallen trees and other debris in choked up waterways being blown to bits to help mitigate flood risks.