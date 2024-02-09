Tornado season in Wisconsin typically starts in April. Why did we get one in February?

A tornado touched down in Wisconsin Thursday evening, the first ever recorded in the state in the month of February.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was spotted just south of Madison between Evansville and Edgerton. The tornado was part of a storm system tracking across southern Wisconsin and the Midwest that resulted in strong winds, lightning and hail.

The storm made its way into the Milwaukee area and moved out over Lake Michigan by 10 p.m.

According to preliminary NWS reports, three tornadoes were reported in the Midwest Thursday evening. In addition to the one in Wisconsin, two were reported in Illinois, turning over a semi-truck outside of Peoria. Hail also littered parts of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, preliminary reports show.

So just how unusual was Thursday's tornado? Here's what we know.

Why did Wisconsin see a tornado in February?

Tornadoes are formed when warm, humid air is rising and cool air is falling. When these two air masses meet, they create an area of low pressure, as the warm air rises through the colder air, which can cause the air to start spinning.

Usually, during February, Wisconsin is in the "dead of winter," so there is not enough warm, humid air to make a tornado happen, said local NWS meteorologist Cameron Miller said. However, due to a weather phenomenon known as El Niño ― which has caused an unseasonably warm winter in Wisconsin this season ― southern Wisconsin saw record-breaking high temps in the mid-50s on Thursday.

To create a tornado, or any thunderstorm, you need enough convective available potential energy, or CAPE, Miller said, and enough CAPE can only be generated when the sun has sufficiently warmed the Earth. Wisconsin winters are typically too cold for this to occur.

But, Thursday's temperatures were certainly warm enough. And those, combined with a cold front moving over Wisconsin, created suitable conditions for a tornado ― warm, humid air colliding with cool air. This allowed southern Wisconsin to get caught in a "warm sector," the generally unstable air mass between a cold front and a warm front, where storms often occur.

"A strong low pressure system over northern Minnesota basically allowed for a warm sector of this low pressure system to come into southeastern Wisconsin," Miller said. "Basically, the trigger yesterday was the cold front moving over the state, ... and we had enough CAPE."

This cold front will gradually bring temperatures in the Milwaukee area down to ones more normal for this time of year. Friday will remain mild with temps in the 40s, and temps should fall to the mid-30s by Saturday, Miller said.

Tornado spotted in Evansville, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. This was the first February tornado on record in the state's history.

How often does Wisconsin see winter tornadoes?

This may be the first-ever February tornado on record in Wisconsin, but the state has seen at least one tornado every other month of the year throughout its history, Miller said. Tornado season typically runs from April to September in Wisconsin.

There are three major winter tornado incidents on record in the state's recent history.

Most recently, on Dec. 15, 2021, tornadoes in the northern Midwest shattered records for the number of tornado warnings so late in the season, according to NWS data. The storms caused property damage in north-central Wisconsin's Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties.

Numerous trees were snapped or blown over. Power lines and poles were also struck down, and a truck in Clark County was moved nearly 100 feet. Like Thursday evening, record high temperatures helped create the proper conditions for a tornado.

On Jan. 7, 2008, two tornadoes were seen in southern Wisconsin. The first tornado spun up in southeast Walworth County and then tracked through the Wheatland and Brighton areas of western Kenosha County. The second tornado occurred in the town of Somers and on the north side of the city of Kenosha, according to NWS data.

The tornadoes, which were part of a larger outbreak of over 30 tornadoes across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, damaged 78 homes in Kenosha County and destroyed 27. The 2008 tornadoes were also spurred on by unseasonably warm temperatures, this time in the low 60s.

On Jan. 24, 1967, a series of destructive tornadoes broke out in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, with one hitting in south-central Wisconsin's Rock County. The tornado reportedly caused $250,000 in property damage in Rock County.

