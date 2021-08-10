Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs

Cosmopolitan Videos

LOONA is here! Yves, Haseul, Go Won, Choerry, Vivi, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Olivia Hye and Yeojin are playing charades with Cosmo to see who is the best actor! Watch more That's So Emo! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrx4fxhgMUOY193R1cFicseEwiTBYtjik. Who do you think takes the crown? Honestly, this is 17 minutes of pure chaos and LOONA love and we're so here for it! 🎶 🏆 🦋 👑 💖 Stream 'PTT (Paint the Town)' now! Love Cosmo? Then come join our ~ elite ~ members-only crew. Sign up for Cosmo Unlocked: cosmopolitan.com/joinus 🔓