Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs
Northern Illinois had at least 15 reports of tornados, according to Meteorologist Tracy Butler.
Northern Illinois had at least 15 reports of tornados, according to Meteorologist Tracy Butler.
A storm cell over northern Illinois on Aug. 9 resulted in multiple tornadoes touching down, and AccuWeather's Tony Laubach was there as they happened.
A tornado that touched down near Burlington, Illinois in Kane County Monday evening has some residents cleaning up from the damage.
(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd presented a new $27 billion offer for Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, slightly lower than a $28 billion rival bid from Canadian National Railway, hoping that antitrust concerns over the latter will give it an edge. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Keith Creel had refused to raise his previous $25 billion for Kansas City Southern after losing to Canadian National in May, arguing that the transaction that Kansas City Southern had chosen to pursue was "not a real deal" because the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the U.S. rail regulator, would shoot it down.
Chicago continues to mourn 29-year-old Officer Ella French while her partner remains hospitalized.
The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent in May, told reporters that he was searching for jobs on LinkedIn before opportunity struck in Foxboro.
Michael Lewis and his family are facing "an absolutely gutting experience" three months after the sudden death of his teenage daughter Dixie—and few answers for the cause of her mysterious car crash.
Residents reported property damage in Sycamore, Illinois, on Monday, August 9, amid tornado warnings across the state’s northeastern region.This footage filmed by Brian Deverell, who said it shows a tornado touching down in Sycamore, shows the funnel swirling in the distance.The storms moving through the Chicago area on Monday afternoon were forecast to produce brief tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds, the National Weather Service warned. Credit: Brian Deverell via Storyful
The National Weather Service confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down across northern Illinois on Monday, August 9.Footage posted on Twitter by Jeff Foresman shows the tornado from the southeast side of Sycamore on Monday afternoon.“That’s bizarre,” someone behind the camera says, as someone else responds, “That is huge!”The weather service said a “damaging” tornado had been spotted east of Sycamore, while another had been located northeast of Maple Park near Virgil. Credit: Jeff Foresman via Storyful
CNN has barred Chris Cuomo from covering on the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, network anchor Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Catch up fast: The anchor was implicated in his brother's ballooning scandal when a New York Attorney General’s report out last week confirmed he participated in strategy sessions with Governor Cuomo’s aides on how to respond to the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax
“Are you sure you and Sailor aren’t sisters?” on fan asked.
“What do you think about all the craziness going on?”“I can’t believe how relaxed you seem.”“You’re not nervous at all? Wow, I’m shocked you aren’t totally freaking out.”These are just a smattering of the...
TV veteran Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress shared early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a […]
LOONA is here! Yves, Haseul, Go Won, Choerry, Vivi, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Olivia Hye and Yeojin are playing charades with Cosmo to see who is the best actor! Watch more That's So Emo! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrx4fxhgMUOY193R1cFicseEwiTBYtjik. Who do you think takes the crown? Honestly, this is 17 minutes of pure chaos and LOONA love and we're so here for it! 🎶 🏆 🦋 👑 💖 Stream 'PTT (Paint the Town)' now! Love Cosmo? Then come join our ~ elite ~ members-only crew. Sign up for Cosmo Unlocked: cosmopolitan.com/joinus 🔓
A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for at least two dozen states through the end of the week. 25 million people are projected to see highs reach or eclipse 100°F this week, as yet another powerful heat dome-dominated weather pattern affects a huge swath of the country. Why it matters: The heat wave will combine with drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest to aggravate an already dire wildfire situation, and bring more miserable weather to residents of Portland, Oregon, and other stat
Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.
Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub. “I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served beers and bar food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai's sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel.
The sign shares comebacks for anyone who calls staff "sheep" or "anti-American."
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.