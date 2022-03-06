Tornado slams central Iowa, killing at least six

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Six people were killed by a tornado that struck Winterset, Iowa, on Saturday, the Des Moines Register reported, citing local officials.

The tornado crashed into the city southwest of the state capital Des Moines in the late afternoon, the newspaper reported, causing severe damage. Heavy storms caused more than 10,500 people in Des Moines to lose power.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was an EF3, meaning that it swirled with winds of up to 206 miles per hour (332 kph). The agency said on Twitter that the situation was "extremely dangerous."

Reports initially indicated that two people had been killed when the tornado struck Winterset and nearby communities. But the newspaper later reported that four children and two adults had been killed when the twister hit around 4:30 p.m. (2230 GMT), citing Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by William Mallard)

  • Tornado Touches Down Southwest of Des Moines

    A tornado touched down near Winterset, southwest of Des Moines, on March 5 as a fierce storm swept central Iowa.The National Weather Service (NWS) said initial interrogation of photos and video suggested at least EF3 tornado damage in Winterset. Local media reported at least two people were killed in the severe weather.This footage by Patrick Plant shows a large rotating cloud gliding between Winterset and Patterson. Credit: Patrick Plant via Storyful

  • NWS Confirms Several Tornadoes in Iowa as 'Dangerous' Storm Hits

    Several tornadoes were confirmed near Des Moines, Iowa, as a “large and extremely dangerous” storm took over the area, on Saturday, March 5, to the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video taken by Jacob Tiernan shows tornadic activity southwest of the city of Winterset on Saturday, he said. The NWS confirmed a tornado on the ground in Winterset and warned it could cross Interstate 35.The large storm was capable of producing up to golf ball-sized hail, the NWS said. Credit: Jacob Tiernan via Storyful

  • Madison County sheriff on the EF-3 tornado that killed 6 people: 'I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It's bad'

    A Winterset official says at least six people, four adults and two young children, died in the severe, EF-3 tornado that hit the central Iowa city on Saturday.

  • Record-breaking heat, tornadoes and hail predicated across the U.S. this weekend

    At least six people were killed in Iowa after tornadoes touched down.

