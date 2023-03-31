Tornado slams Little Rock, causes property damage

Storyful

At least 31 people died, including at least three children, after a fire broke out on a ferry in the Hadji Muhtamad municipality of the Philippines late on Wednesday, March 29, the governor of the Basilan Province was cited as saying.Footage from the Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office shows smoke rising from the wreck of the Lady Mary Joy 3.The ferry had been travelling from Zamboanga City to Jolo when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island in the Basilan province, local media reported.Authorities said 230 people were rescued, despite a reported manifest showing only 205 on board. Jim Salliman, the governor of Basilan Province, said the ship was carrying more passengers than formally registered.The cause of the fire has not been established.Search and rescue work was continuing on Thursday, the Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said. Credit: Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office via Storyful