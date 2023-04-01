Tornado survivor: 'I took it seriously for the first time'

AccuWeather

Residents across the Western states may be double-checking their calendars early in the new week as a burst of cold air sends temperatures tumbling to potentially record low levels. AccuWeather meteorologists say for some across the interior, the shivering will be accompanied by heavy snow. After a relentless barrage of storms in California over the past few months, the past week has featured quieter weather across The Golden State. The upcoming pattern will bring additional snow to the Sierra N