Tornado survivors in Bowling Green deal with aftermath

As a series of tornadoes tore through six states on Friday, Bowling Green, Kentucky, was one of the worst hit areas. Families who survived now must deal with the aftermath, as many have lost their homes. Lilia Luciano reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories