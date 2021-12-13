Tornado survivors in Bowling Green deal with aftermath

Associated Press

Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. “It was a goal to live here, but now I’m here and I’m like, ‘Where am I going to move to now?’ I’m over it,'” said Foster, who manages Noir Lounge in the trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. San Franciscans take pride in their liberal political bent and generously approve tax measures for schools and the homeless. The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing.