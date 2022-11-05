Tornado survivors survey damage in Oklahoma
Survivors directly hit by a tornado in Idabel, Oklahoma, recount what it was like during the storm and reveal the damage.
Survivors directly hit by a tornado in Idabel, Oklahoma, recount what it was like during the storm and reveal the damage.
A tornado has touched down in field as intense storms hit Texas.Source: AP
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Nov. 4, damaging homes and injuring at least two dozen people.
High winds and hail pummel parts of Oklahoma Friday. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County. One death has been confirmed so far.
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Score 50% off for a limited time: 'Compact but packs a punch,' reports a satisfied shopper.
Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage
"Do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so," Martha Stewart said of Mariah Carey
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs.
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
3 of the 21 individuals indicted were from Sacramento, and played a key role in the nationwide scheme, feds say.
Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that a confirmed tornado touched down…
If you haven't had the faulty airbags changed, Stellantis says you shouldn't drive your car.
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World.
The Buckeyes will take on the Wildcats in the middle of a high-wind and storm warning.
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
From demanding 12-hour workdays to sparring with celebrities, Elon Musk is a week into his Twitter reign and only getting started.
It's time to get your lighting game in gear.
Kirk Bohls won our staff prop bets contest last year. Here's how we're picking various prop bets out of Saturday's Texas football game.
The D.C. police arrested a 15-year-old suspect, days after making the initial arrest of a 17 year old. Both suspects were charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.