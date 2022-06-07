Tornado touches down in Florida

Associated Press

Rare normalcy returned to jury selection for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial Tuesday, one day after his public defenders threatened to withdraw over the judge's insistence that they proceed without a key member who had COVID-19. Potential jurors were asked their thoughts about the death penalty and whether they could be fair to Cruz and the prosecution, exactly as planned — frequently not the case so far in this trial. All five members of his defense team were present, including Casey Secor, a South Carolina death penalty specialist whose absence Monday because of illness set off long and heated arguments between Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Melisa McNeill, his lead attorney.