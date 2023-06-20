Tornado touches down in the Florida panhandle: media

STORY: Another video posted to social media showed a tornado swirling over Miramar Beach, Florida on Monday (June 19).

The tornado was filmed from the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa in the town of Miramar Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service issued tornado and flood warnings after severe thunderstorms affected the area.

A tornado warning was issued in Miramar Beach until 12 p.m. along with warnings of possible hail.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected to continue throughout Monday night, according to the NWS.