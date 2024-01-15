Tornado touches down near Port St. Lucie as motorists on Interstate 95 pull over for safety

A tornado touches down at the Martin / St. Lucie County border on Monday afternoon.

A tornado was spotted at the Martin / St. Lucie county border late Monday afternoon as motorists on Interstate 95 pulled off the side of the road for safety and to watch the dramatic images.

A tornado warning is in effect for southeastern St. Lucie County until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down near Port St. Lucie, moving northeast at 20 mph. Areas under the warning include Hutchinson Island South.

The tornado warning for north central Martin County is over.

Tornado Warning including Port Saint Lucie FL, Palm City FL and Stuart FL until 6:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/QYBr3iVhIW — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) January 15, 2024

Area residents are urged to take cover and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, move to the closest shelter to protect yourself from debris .

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue in St. Lucie County through early evening. A cold front will trigger more showers and storms on Tuesday.

The line of storms is from a front passing through that will cool off temperatures and lower humid conditions for the rest of the week, clearing the way for sunny skies in South Florida through Friday.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com and follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @JimColeman11. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tornado touches down near Port St. Lucie as motorists on I-95 pull over