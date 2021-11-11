Tornado-warned storm hammers Tulsa
As a storm system strengthened over the Plains on the evening of Nov. 10, a suspected tornado touched down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, prompting warnings amid severe weather throughout the area.
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald suddenly sank in Canadian (Ontario) waters 530 feet (160 metres) deep after encountering a severe storm on Lake Superior.
If a storm develops, it would be Adria, the first name on the supplemental list of names issued by the World Meteorological Organization.
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.
Autumn has largely held its ground across much of the eastern United States and Canada, with only fleeting glimpses of winterlike weather in recent weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that is all about to change as a large snowstorm develops and targets portions of the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada. The weather setup started to unfold Tuesday as a storm bringing another dose of heavy rain and mountain snow to California sped inland across the West. By Wednesday the energy from the s
Fed by warmer-than-normal rains in the Mount Shasta and McCloud area, Mud Creek has been sending tons of debris down the southeast side of the mountain.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?
More than 20 earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina in 2021.
The Willamette Valley is expected to see one to three inches of rainfall from Wednesday night through Friday, as northwest Oregon experiences a rain event.
November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. Generally dry and mild weather is expected through Thursday, but the pattern will change by the end of the week as a much stronger cold front moves toward the East Coast. "A cold front associated with a strong st
Shipping companies and logistics officials say the logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is showing some signs of improving in response to recent measures.
On Nov. 9, 2005, a tricky line of storms moved through the province, proving to be one of the wackiest weather days ever in Ontario.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Snowstorms have wreaked havoc in northeast China this week, with record snowfall in some parts snarling traffic, disrupting train services and raising concerns about power supplies as temperatures plunge, state media reported on Wednesday. Traffic in Liaoning province has been severely disrupted, with the majority of expressway toll stations shut as of Tuesday. Since the arrival of a cold wave on Sunday, temperatures in northeastern China had plunged by as much as 14 degrees Celsius in certain areas by Tuesday.
A strong storm is set to arrive in the Great Lakes beginning Wednesday night, which is the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
The chance for a snow sighting begins between 2-4 a.m. Saturday and continues sporadically through Sunday night.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said moderate showers were widespread across the Central Valley, with heavier rainfall in the foothills.
Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.
One of India's most sacred rivers appears to be coated with a thick layer of snow. A vast stretch of the Yamuna river is covered with white toxic foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries ringing New Delhi. The river provides more than half of New Delhi’s water, posing a serious health threat to its residents.
Great Lakes coastal communities are bracing for close to $2 billion in damages over the next five years as a result of climate change.