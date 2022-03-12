Tornado-warned storms in the South leave damage

Bravo

No shirt, no shoes, no problem! Aesha Scott has made it clear that forgoing a top is her forte. Need a refresher? Two summers ago, she shared her take on "town clothes:" a pair of breezy shorts sans a shirt. Prior to that, she proved no tops are needed when it comes to cleaning baseboards, and we couldn't agree more. Now, the chief stew on Peacock's upcoming series Below Deck Down Under (streaming on March 17) is back at it again, this time in a more traditionally topless setting: the beach. On