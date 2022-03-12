Tornado-warned storms in the South leave damage
In parts of Florida, on March 12, strong tornado-warned thunderstorms with high winds caused damage and scattered debris.
Severe thunderstorms with tornado potential threatened northern Florida and parts of southern Georgia on Saturday, March 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Video taken by Luis Rivera captures the high winds in Spring Hill, north of Tampa, on Saturday morning.The NWS warned the area could see scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to quarter size. Credit: Luis Rivera via Storyful
Buildings in North Florida suffered damage after tornado-warned storms swept through the region on Saturday morning, March 12, footage shows.Video taken by Travis Baldwin shows debris littering Highway 200 in Ocala.The National Weather Service (NWS) had warned the area could see scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph with hail up to quarter size. Credit: Travis Baldwin via Storyful
