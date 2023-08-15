Tornado warning canceled in Wilkes County
Tornado warning canceled in Wilkes County
Tornado warning canceled in Wilkes County
Severe storm warnings were issued across several states on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado alert for the greater Washington, D.C., area. By Monday afternoon, more than 29.5 million Americans were under a tornado watch.
The severity of the fires was caused by a number of factors, but the fires and the devastation they wrought raise questions about whether Hawaii’s largest industry could also have contributed to the catastrophe.
AirPods cost over $100 for the oldest version. These budget-friendly JBL earbuds are currently on sale for just $50 and the sound quality is just as impressive.
Police defended the raid, but legal experts suggest it may have violated federal law designed to protect news organizations.
“Your client’s defense is supposed to happen in this courtroom,” U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan told the former president’s lawyers in Washington, D.C., on Friday, “not on the internet.”
This week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Five police officers are suing Tesla after being injured by a Model X that plowed into them while they were conducting a routine traffic stop. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which obtained video (below) from the car, the 2019 Model X struck a police vehicle at 54 mph as it was stopped in a lane of travel with emergency lights flashing on a highway in Montgomery County, Texas. In addition to the five officers injured, the driver pulled over for the traffic stop was hospitalized as well.
Need something new to play? Check out these gratis games.
Police in Brevard County, Florida, chased a car at speeds over 95 mph. It had slipped one of its front tires and was riding on a nearly shredded rim.
"We are the next cringe generation on the chopping block."
The British boxers were scheduled to fight Aug. 12 in London, almost eight years after their first bout.
"Imagine ... that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life."
"I have had 2 natural births, and the pain of a BBL was worse than that."
Hackers exploited a zero-day flaw in Ivanti’s mobile endpoint management software undetected for at least three months, U.S. and Norwegian cybersecurity agencies have warned. It was confirmed last week that hackers had compromised multiple Norwegian government agencies by exploiting a previously undiscovered vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM; formerly MobileIron Core), software that is also used by government departments across the United States and the United Kingdom. While the impact of the cyberattacks on Norway's ministries remains unknown, successful exploitation of the flaw — tracked as CVE-2023-35078 — allows unauthenticated access to users’ personal information and the ability to make changes to the vulnerable server.
Hunter Dekkers allegedly placed 26 wagers on Iowa State games, and his parents reportedly tried to help him disguise his identity to make it seem like the bets were his mom's.
The Mazda MX-30 BEV is dead in the U.S. after this model year. The automaker is focusing on PHEVs while it prepares a new EV rollout.
Lizzo has been accused by three former dancers of various mistreatment.
Reuters reports that Tesla fudged vehicle range numbers and formed a team to cancel customer appointments complaining about it.
Tesla allegedly built a team to minimize complaints about the company's EV driving range.
U.S. and Australian government cybersecurity agencies are warning that common and easily exploitable security vulnerabilities in websites and web apps can be abused to carry out large-scale data breaches. In a joint advisory published Thursday, U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA, the National Security Agency and the Australian Cyber Security Centre said that the vulnerabilities, known as insecure direct object references (IDORs), allow malicious hackers to access or modify sensitive data on an organization's servers because of a lack of proper security checks. An IDOR vulnerability is like having a key to your mailbox, but that key also allows you to unlock every other mailbox on your street.