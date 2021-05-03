Tornado warning canceled in Atlanta, but watch in effect for parts of Alabama, Georgia as severe weather threatens the South

More severe weather – including a possible tornado in the Atlanta area – continued to roar across the storm-battered South on Monday, a day after multiple tornadoes were reported in Mississippi, causing damage but no injuries.

A tornado warning had been issued for portions of the Atlanta metro area Monday morning, but it expired after the storm moved through the region.

A tornado watch remained in effect for portions of central Alabama and central Georgia.

The weather service said that ongoing severe thunderstorms and heavy rains may bring damaging gusts, large hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding across parts of the southern Plains into the Southeast and middle Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys throughout the day on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours, a line of severe storms rolled through Mississippi. Late in the day, a "tornado emergency" was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.

"Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo," the mayor's office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. "Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive."

Photos retweeted by the weather service in Memphis showed several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage, as well as houses and businesses.

There were multiple reports of damage to homes on Elvis Presley Drive, just down the street from the home where the famed singer was born.

News outlets also reported tornadoes near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The weather service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

A tornado passes through Rankin County, Mississippi, Sunday, May 2, 2021, near the Whitfield-Mississippi 468 area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In the western part of the country, a storm in Colorado continues to bring heavy snow to the Central Rockies. Up to a foot of snow could accumulate by Monday night, the weather service said, and winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across northern and central Colorado.

And in California, temperatures 10 to 15 degrees higher than average may bring a threat of wildfires.

"The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity, expanding drought conditions and gusty winds cold produce an elevated fire weather threat," the weather service said.

Contributing: Jorge Ortiz, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado warning in Atlanta canceled; watch in effect Alabama, Georgia