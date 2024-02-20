Tornado warning issued in Butte and Plumas counties

(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in eastern Butte County and southwestern Plumas County until 4:30 p.m. and advised residents to immediately take cover on Monday afternoon.

The NWS said that at 3:41 p.m. a thunderstorm was detected near Oroville Dam that could produce a tornado, and that radar indicated rotation.

Locations that could be impacted include Oroville, Brush Creek RS, Pulga, East Quincy, Hurleton, Storrie, Oroville Dam, Belden, Oroville East, Bald Eagle Mountain, Meadow Valley, Feather Falls, Bucks Lake, Tobin and Concow.

How does a tornado form and what should I do if one strikes?

The NWS said that residents should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to stay away from windows.

People outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle should move to the closest shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

The NWS also said that “heavy rainfall may hide this tornado… do not wait to see or hear the tornado. Take cover now!”

The warning comes after a weekend of strong storms drenched many parts of California, with tornado development possible across a wide swath of the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys, the area where tornadoes are more likely to happen in the state.

This article will be updated as soon as information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.