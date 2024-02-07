Tornado warning issued for parts of SLO County after ‘severe thunderstorms’ spotted

Update, 4:20 p.m.:

The tornado warning for parts of San Luis Obispo County has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District notified parents its coastal sites were ordered to shelter in place during the warning; the district also halted transportation, according to the parent alert.

“At 3:53 p.m., the tornado warning was lifted, all sites returned to normal activity, and transportation was resumed,” the district wrote. “All students and staff are safe. This is an exceedingly rare event for San Luis Obispo County and we want to commend the quick action of our school site teams and our buildings, grounds and transportation department.”

The district warned that “inclement weather” was going to continue through the evening, and urged people to “please take precautions and be safe.”

Original story:

The National Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings for San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon, including a tornado warning for the North Coast.

Vulnerable areas include Morro Bay, Diablo Canyon, Los Osos, Baywood and Cayucos, as of 3:37 p.m., according to the warning.

“At 3:36 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from Morro Bay to 14 miles southwest of San Luis Obispo, moving east at 55 mph,” the NWS said in its warning.

The NWS warned of the potential for pea-sized hail as well.

The warning ends at 4:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Los Osos CA and Morro Bay CA until 4:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/0II8ldF3ce — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2024

The NWS urged people to find shelter immediately, and warned that flying debris could destroy mobile homes, damage trees, roofs, windows and vehicles.

“Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm and while not immediately likely, this activity is being closely monitored for the small chance of producing a weak tornado,” the NWS said in its warning.

A special weather statement has been issued for Arroyo Grande CA, Nipomo CA and Grover Beach CA until 4:45 PM PST pic.twitter.com/PjKLN4uLOj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the NWS warned of 55 mph winds and pea-sized hail until 4:45 p.m. for Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Grover Beach.

The Weather Service also issued a marine warning off the coast of San Luis Obispo County, with the potential for steep waves, winds greater than 50 knots, pea-sized hail and water spouts.

The warning was valid until 5:15 p.m.

Special Marine Warning continues for the Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM until 5:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/i4F6wVS8uj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 8, 2024