Tornado watch in effect for parts of Kentucky. Here is what to expect and where

The National Weather Service of Louisville has placed several states under tornado watch, including parts of Western Kentucky.

The weather service post on X, formerly known as Twitter, states that the tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday and said there are a few tornadoes likely, possible hail and winds up to 70 mph. Another post placed several parts of Kentucky under severe thunderstorm warning, including Beaver Dam, Rochester and Rosine.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beaver Dam KY, Rochester KY and Rosine KY until 1:30 PM CST pic.twitter.com/R7von3oeEB — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 9, 2023

Other parts of Kentucky and Indiana are under a hazardous weather outlook, including Jefferson, Oldham and Trimble counties in Kentucky and Floyd, Clark and Jefferson counties in Indiana.

According to the forecast for Louisville, there is an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight, and the temperature will reach a low of 36 degrees.

"New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms," according to the National Weather Service of Louisville forecast for Saturday evening.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee until 7 PM CST pic.twitter.com/lUbWbKzbul — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 9, 2023

Related: Louisville weather: Wet and cold conditions expected over the weekend

More: Severe weather can be unavoidable. Here's how to stay safe when it happens

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Tornado watch in effect for parts of Kentucky